INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run incident that injured one person Thursday morning.

Officers were dispatched to West 38th and Moller Road around 2:38 a.m. and located an adult male lying on the ground. Investigators believe that the man was struck by an unknown vehicle that was traveling westbound.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital. There is no additional information at this time from the department.

