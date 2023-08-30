INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis metro police are investigating a deadly car crash on the city’s east side Wednesday afternoon.

IMPD said this happened shortly after noon off Greenfield Avenue and South Audubon Road involving an inverted vehicle.

Police added there is at least one confirmed death and the Indianapolis Fire Department is assisting in the investigation.

Traffic is set to be impacted for several hours in the area until the investigation is complete. IMPD is asking drivers and pedestrians to seek an alternative route.

FOX59 crews are headed to the scene to learn more information.

This is a developing story.