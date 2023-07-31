An IMPD squad car responds to the 3400 block of E. 10th Street for a cyclist struck on Monday, July 31, 2023. (via IMPD on X.com)

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis police officer is believed to be involved in a crash involving a cyclist on the city’s near east side, according to law enforcement officials.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department posted around 3 p.m. Monday on its official account that officers are on the scene of a cyclist struck in the 3400 block of E. 10th Street on the city’s near east side.

“Detectives believe an IMPD Officer was involved in a single-vehicle crash with the bicyclist,” the post read.

Police said traffic will be closed in multiple areas as detectives investigate.

“Drivers and pedestrians are asked to avoid 10th Street between La Salle & Olney,” IMPD said. “A portion of 10th will be closed off as the investigation continues.”

No other information was immediately provided by police. FOX59/CBS4 has a crew on the way to the scene and this article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.