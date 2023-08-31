INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis metro police are investigating a confirmed death after a body was found in water on the city’s near northwest side Thursday morning.

The original dive and rescue call came out just after 11 a.m. Indianapolis fire officials were called to the 800 block of Burdsal Pkwy near West 24th Street and Fall Creek Blvd.

Shortly after, IMPD was called to the scene for a death investigation.

Police confirmed it was a death upon arrival and they were still unsure if there were any suspicious circumstances. The body was still in the water as of 11:30 a.m.

