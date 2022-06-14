INDIANAPOLIS — A child pulled from an apartment complex pool has died, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, responders were called to the Abney Lake Apartments just off of 38th Street and Guion Road on the near northwest side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Fire Department said they rushed the child to Riley Children’s Hospital shortly after 3 p.m.

Photo from the scene (Photo By Jamie Suiter)

IMPD said at this time they cannot confirm how the child died or the age.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.