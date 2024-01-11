INDIANAPOLIS — A bicyclist was pronounced dead after a dump truck struck them Thursday morning near downtown Indianapolis, according to officials with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officials believe a dump truck turned from going east bound to southbound on S West St. when it struck a bicyclist. IMPD said that the bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It is unclear at this point if the bicyclist was in the street or on the sidewalk,” IMPD officials said.

Officials said that the driver of the truck remained at the scene and alcohol is not currently suspected to be a factor.

The IMPD fatal crash investigation team will investigate the incident. Officials said that South West Street will be closed from Maryland St. to South St. as the investigation takes place.