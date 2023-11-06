INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis metro police are seeking the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Zanyrha Bird.

(IMPD) (IMPD)

Bird is described as five foot five inches, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on Nov. 1 on the 2600 block of Hillside Avenue (near E 25th Street and N Keystone Avenue).

According to IMPD, Bird reportedly ran away from home after a verbal argument with a parent. On Nov. 6, parents reported to an IMPD missing person detective that they found a suicide note.

If Bird is located, you’re asked to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information should contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at (317) 327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS.