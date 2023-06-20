INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 17-year-old who has been missing since May 20.

Henry Ingram is 5’7″ tall and weighs 120 pounds. Ingram has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Ingram was last seen on Saturday, May 20, in the 3400 block of N. Onley Street.

Ingram may require medical attention, police said.

Anyone with information on Ingram’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 of IMPD at (317) 327-6160. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.