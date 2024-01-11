INDIANAPOLIS — Officials with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are asking the public’s help in looking for a missing mother and her two toddlers.

According to a news release from IMPD, officers are seeking help locating 1-year-old Mi’Layani Holder and 2-year-old Devyn Phillips who were last seen on Tuesday in the 3700 block of Sherman Forest Drive on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Holder, who is described as around 2 feet tall and 20 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, and Phillips, who is described as 3 feet tall and 30 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, were both last seen on Tuesday. It is believed the toddlers are with their mother, who police identified as Damilah Holder, who is also missing.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these individuals are asked to call 911, contact the department’s missing persons unit at (317) 327-6160 or call the Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477.