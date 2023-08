INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 28-year-old woman last seen on Sunday.

Rachel Salomon is described as being 5’3″ tall and weighing 170 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Salomon was last seen on Sunday on the west side of Indianapolis.

She is believed to be in danger and may require medical services.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or IMPD Missing Persons Unit at (317) 327-6160.