Photo provided by IMPD of James Hiner, a missing person out of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are turning to the public for help in finding a 59-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since Aug. 19.

James Hiner was last seen Saturday, Aug. 19, in the 3200 block of N. Pennsylvania Avenue.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department described Hiner as being 5’9″ tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Police said he is believed to be in danger and may need medical services.

Anyone with information about Hiner is asked to contact IMPD at (317) 327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.