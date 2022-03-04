INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 64-year-old man.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Terry Clemmon was last seen on Wednesday at Methodist Hospital, where he left without receiving full medical attention.

IMPD said Clemmon was wearing blue scrub pants, a dark blue sweatshirt and black boots. Police added that he may not be able to speak.

Clemmon is described as 5’11″ tall, weighs about 196 pounds, has grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who finds him is asked to call 911 immediately.