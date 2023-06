INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman missing since June 24.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Niyah Wright, 29, was last seen in Indianapolis on Saturday. She may be in need of medical attention.

Wright is 5’2″ tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact (317) 327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS. If located, please call 911.