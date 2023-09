INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 20-year-old last seen in Indianapolis on Wednesday.

Jack Brown is described as 5’11” tall, 163 pounds, with dark blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen in the 5200 block of Keystone Avenue, according to officials.

Brown is believed to be in extreme danger and in need of medical services.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call IMPD at (317) 327-6160 or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.