INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 10-year-old boy last seen on Tuesday on Indy’s northeast side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, 10-year-old Brayan Zelaya is described as 4’6″ tall and 110 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Brayan was last seen on Tuesday in the 8600 block of Montery Road. He was wearing grey sweatpants, a red t-shirt and a white Adidas hooded sweatshirt.

Brayan reportedly ran away from school and hasn’t been seen since.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact IMPD at (317) 327-6160, Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS or dial 911.