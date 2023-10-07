INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public to assist with its search for a missing senior.

According to a press release, 70-year-old Cornelius St. Clair Dunn was last seen in the area of 3300 N Emerson Ave on Oct. 5. IMPD described Dunn as a 6-foot, 150-pound man with brown hair and brown eyes.

A description of the clothing Dunn was wearing when he disappeared is not available at this time. Dunn has dementia, a tracheotomy tube and other medical issues, per IMPD.

Those with information on Dunn’s whereabouts are encouraged to call 911 or contact IMPD’s missing persons unit at (317) 327-6160. Anonymous tipsters can also contribute to the investigation by calling Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477.

Anonymous tips can also be left through the P3tips mobile app.