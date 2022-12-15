INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help in locating 41-year-old Georgette Collins.

According to IMPD Missing Persons detectives, Collins is about 5’7″ and 112 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. Collins was last seen Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at approximately 3 p.m. in the 5500 block of W. 62nd Street.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911 or contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at (317) 327-6160. Information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS).