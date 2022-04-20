INDIANAPOLIS — A paramedic received minor injuries after a crash involving an ambulance and semi on the south side of downtown Indianapolis Wednesday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., an ambulance was headed south on S. West Street near the I-70 interchange when it collided with a semi headed west.

According to police, the ambulance went through a red light. It did not have its lights on.

The impact forced the ambulance on its side.

Police say the semi driver told them they could not see the ambulance due to trees on the side of the road.

A paramedic in the ambulance was checked out for shoulder pain. No patients were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The semi driver was not hurt.