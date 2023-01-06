INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help finding 41-year-old Georgette Collins.

Collins is described as 5’7″ tall and 112 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Police ask that anyone with information on Collins’ whereabouts call 911 immediately.

This is the second time in less than a month that the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has sought help finding Collins. The department asked for help finding Collins on Dec. 15, and Collins was found later that day.

Collins was also the subject of a Silver Alert in May of 2021.