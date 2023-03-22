INDIANAPOLIS — The IMAX Theater, in the Indiana State Museum, is hosting the Indianapolis Animal Care Services adoptable dogs in the theater lobby on Saturday, March 25 at 2 p.m.

Moviegoers interested in adopting a dog can fill out the adoption application here before coming to the show, or they can meet with the adoptable dogs and speak to an adoption counselor about a specific dog.

“IACS is a great community partner, and the theater is happy to support them every way we can, like helping clear out some of their kennels with adoptions,” said Neale Johantgen, IMAX theater manager.

The IMAX will also be accepting donations for Indianapolis Animal Care Services at all screenings from March 23 – March 30. Moviegoers that bring in a donated items will receive a free small popcorn. Most needed supplies include canned dog food, canned puppy food, canned cat food, canned kitten food, laundry detergent, bleach, peanut butter, squeeze cheese, and cat nip.

The movie screening at the time will be the new release, John Wick: Chapter 4 at 2 p.m. “John Wick is the perfect Venn Diagram intersection of action movie fans and dog lovers who would do anything for their furry best friends,” said Johantgen. The theater will also screen Superpower Dogs 3D from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The Indiana State Musuem is located at 650 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46204.