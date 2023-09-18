MUNCIE, Ind. — A central Indiana man faces multiple felony charges after Muncie police arrested him over the weekend for reportedly using a toy gun to impersonate a federal agent.

James Daniel Ring, a 37-year-old man living in Delaware County, was arrested Sunday afternoon by Muncie Police Department officers. He was later charged with level 6 felony intimidation and impersonating a public servant.

The charges against Ring, court docs show, stem from an incident where MPD officers were called around 6:20 p.m. on Sept. 17 to the intersection of S. Madison Street and E. 18th Street for a suspicious subject.

The caller, MPD said, described a man walking north on Madison St. just north of E. 18th St. who was wearing a facial covering and backpack. The man, the caller reported, was holding an “Uzi-style” firearm with an orange-colored muzzle and appeared to be planning a robbery.

MPD said that upon arrival an officer found the man, later identified as Ring, and “on sight” could tell the black firearm sticking out of his backpack was a toy.

The officer approached Ring, MPD said, but the man said police “had no right to speak to him” because he was a DEA agent.

When asked for identification confirming he was, in fact, a special agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration, officers said Ring demanded they “call the United States Air Force” to verify his credentials.

Instead, officers ordered Ring to get on the ground and drop his backpack. Despite still insisting that he was with the DEA, officers said Ring complied and was then handcuffed. During a subsequent patdown, MPD said officers found a pocket knife on Ring.

James Ring (via Delaware County)

While being detained, officers reported that Ring “maintained he was an active DEA agent.” However, a search of his name in the system revealed Ring had an active warrant out of Muncie City Court.

Ring was then taken to Delaware County Jail for his warrant, during which time court docs show he continued to insist he was an “undercover agent” who had the “declaration of a DEA Agent [written] behind his eyelid.” Once at the jail, officers said he began making threats.

“[He] stated ‘I’ll kill every last one of you when I get out of this sh***y f*****g b***h,’ referring to myself and MPD officers,” MPD officer Brad Downing wrote in a probable cause affidavit.

Ring was then booked into jail for both the outstanding warrant found in the system as well as new charges of intimidation and impersonating a public servant (police). Online court records have not yet logged an initial hearing date for Ring in court.