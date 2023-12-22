INDIANAPOLIS — Officials with the Indianapolis Fire Department responded to a house fire on the near northeast side of Indianapolis on Friday morning.

Around 1:13 a.m. on Friday, officials were called to a home near the intersection of E 30th Street and Station Street on a house fire. Officials said when crews arrived, smoke was showing from the home.

According to a statement from the department, officials did a primary and secondary search of the home and found that the house was clear. No injuries were reported and all people were out of the home by the time crews arrived.

IFD said that the incident is currently under investigation.