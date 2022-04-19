INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department responded to a fire at Lake Castleton Apartments on the city’s northeast side Tuesday night.

Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 7 p.m. to the 7000 block of Constitution Drive where flames roared out of the window of an apartment unit.

Video by Cameron Ridle captured the fire raging inside an apartment as fire crews arrived on scene and smoke bellowed from the roof.

Fire officials said there were no injuries and that the fire damage was mostly contained to one apartment. Residents of two units were displaced on the second floor and first floor.

Aftermath of the fire (Photo by Joe Lynch)

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.