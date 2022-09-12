INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters rescued a dog early Monday after the American Bully went for a walk and wound up falling in a trench left uncovered by contractors.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, firefighters were called to the 2300 block of N. Parker Avenue on Indy’s near northeast side shortly before 10 a.m. on Monday. The owners of the 2-year-old dog named Mansa told firefighters they had been going for a morning walk when the dog fell into the uncovered trench and couldn’t escape.

The dog had been in the trench for 20 minutes by the time the owners called 911. The trench was estimated to be three feet wide and 12 feet deep. The owners said the pit had been dug on Monday morning by contractors who then left it open and hidden behind a pile of dirt.

Photos by IFD

The dog did not appear injured when it was inside the trench. After firefighters removed the dog from the trench at 11 a.m. the animal was checked out and found to not be injured.

The contractors returned to the scene at 11:37 a.m., according to the fire department.