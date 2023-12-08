INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Fire Department crews responded to an early Friday morning fire that landed a man in the hospital.

According to Battalion Chief Dave Cook, firefighters were dispatched around 3:30 a.m. to the 1300 block of Belmont Avenue on the near southwest side.

They encountered a carport and a vehicle on fire next to what appeared to be a garage, but firefighters couldn’t enter the building because of the risk of the fire and concerns about structural integrity.

Once crews deemed it safe to go in, they discovered the garage was actually a residence. They found a person inside.

“Crews did a search, and it took them a while because of the layout of the residence, but we did find one male individual and were able to bring him out,” Cook said. “And he has been taken to the hospital.”

Crews respond to fire on Belmont Avenue on Dec. 8, 2023

The man was unresponsive when crews found him. He was later breathing on his own, Cook said.

Crews swept the residence multiple times to see if other people were inside. Firefighters also made a surprising discovery.

“We actually even found a basement in the structure, which was very surprising to all of us, because it looked like a garage,” Cook said.

The structure appeared to be a total loss. Cook said it was difficult to say where the fire started or what caused it. He was uncertain if the home had working smoke detectors and stressed the importance of having working smoke alarms and checking them.

The fire remains under investigation.