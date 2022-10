Image via IFD

INDIANAPOLIS – A Saturday afternoon fire on the east side drove several people out of their home

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, crews responded after 2 p.m. to a home in the 3100 block of North Riley Avenue.

IFD said a fire broke out in a bedroom. Crews had it under control in about 15 minutes.

Two adults and seven children were displaced as a result of the fire, IFD said. The fire remains under investigation.