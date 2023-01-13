INDIANAPOLIS — A collapse and rescue team is assessing the structural damage to an east side healthcare facility after a delivery truck inadvertently struck an awning, causing a 3,600 pound steel beam to collapse.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, the incident occurred at approximately 11 a.m. on Friday at Wildwood Healthcare Center located on E. 16th Street.

Photos by Indianapolis Fire Department

The fire department said despite a steel beam being jarred loose from the collision between the truck and the awning, no evacuation was required.

The fire department’s collapse and rescue team are still assessing the overall damage to the healthcare facility.

No injuries were reported.