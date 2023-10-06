PENDLETON, Ind. — An Indiana correctional officer is currently hospitalized in Indianapolis after being assaulted by an inmate, according to state police.

According to Indiana State Police, detectives in Pendleton were called Friday by the state Dept. of Corrections to assist in an investigation regarding an assault on a prison staff member by an inmate.

ISP said reports of the assault came in around 12:30 p.m. Friday after radio traffic indicated an inmate had attacked a correctional officer inside the Pendleton Correctional Facility in Madison County.

“Responding officers immediately rendered medical aid to the injured officer and the injured officer was transported to a hospital in the Indianapolis area.

According to ISP, the Indiana Department of Corrections was the one who requested the information on the assault be released to the public.

“This is still an active and ongoing investigation, further information will be released at a later time,” ISP said.