GREENWOOD, Ind. — The Greenwood Police Department is investigating its first homicide of 2022.

The Johnson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 35-year-old Rachel Elizabeth Cooke of Greenwood.

An autopsy performed Friday morning found Cooke died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner’s office. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Greenwood police were called to the 600 block of Nicklaus Drive around 5 p.m. Thursday in response to a shooting.

According to Greenwood Police Department, witnesses provided investigators with a detailed description of a man seen leaving Cooke’s apartment and driving away. Interviews with Cooke’s friends provided police with the man’s identity.

Police aren’t revealing the suspect’s name at this time, describing him as a 35-year-old Franklin resident who’d been in a romantic relationship with Cooke. Both worked at the Johnson County Juvenile Detention Center, police said.

The pair met at Cooke’s apartment around 4:30 p.m. Thursday after Cooke returned home from work. Multiple gunshots were reported shortly after that, and the man was seen leaving the area.

The man headed south on I-65 toward Kentucky, police said. Police and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force eventually tracked him to Bowling Green. Police in Kentucky stopped his car, but he shot and killed himself before officers reached him.

The suspect’s name is being withheld pending notification of family. The shooting remains under investigation.