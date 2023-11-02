INDIANAPOLIS — Officials with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management announced Thursday that its Recycling Market Development Program recently awarded eight organizations with grant funds.

According to a news release from the department, the $2 million in grants are aimed at these organizations to expand recycling efforts throughout Indiana, growing the state’s public and private recycling sector infrastructure.

“The projects will increase recycling for residential, commercial, and industrial recyclables,” the release said, “from municipal solid waste including glass, plastic, and cardboard, as well as shingles and drywall from construction and demolition debris by almost 117,000 tons per year.”

The organizations include:

CT Polymers, LLC in Marshall County

Awarded $300,000 to purchase plastic recycling equipment to process scrap plastic materials from businesses to create plastic pellets for reuse in consumer products.

CW Recycling, LLC in Marion County

Awarded $500,000 to purchase equipment for a new facility to include an automated waste sorting system for recycling drywall, corrugated cardboard and vinyl.

Exeon Processors, LLC in Grant County

Awarded $288,343 to purchase separation equipment to create a sellable recycled polyvinyl chloride (PVC) product from mixed plastics insulation generated from processing insulated wire.

Floyd County Solid Waste Management District

Awarded $52.255 to expand recycling access through the purchase of community drop-off recycling trailers and develop a marketing, outreach and education plan.

GDC, Inc. in Elkhart County

Awarded $98,992 towards the purchase of a baler and collection containers to help divert an estimated 5,000 tons per year of melt blown polypropylene, low-density polyethylene (LDPE) and used corrugated cardboard from their operations for recycling.

Indiana Shingle Recycling, LLC in Marion County

Awarded $360,213 towards the purchase of equipment to recycle 75,000 tons of asphalt shingles per year

SER North America, LLC. a subsidiary of Sirmax North America Inc. in Madison County

Awarded $296,654 towards the purchase of plastic recycling equipment that will double their capacity to recycle polypropylene-based flexible packaging and other “hard to recycle” post-industrial scraps to 6,500 tons per years.

Strategic Materials, Inc. in Marion County

Awarded $103,543 towards the purchase of drop-off collection containers to expand glass recycling efforts to 16 new locations throughout rural areas of Indiana.

For more information about the grant program, visit the department’s website.