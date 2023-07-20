INDIANAPOLIS – Our media partners with at the Indianapolis Business Journal shared their list of the 250 most influential people in the state.

To create the Indiana 250, executives, editors and newsroom staff at IBJ Media’s three news brands—the Indianapolis Business Journal, Inside INdiana Business and Indiana Lawyer—spent months reviewing nominations, researching and talking with community leaders across the state.

IBJ Media will host a reception Thursday night on the Ohana Floor at Salesforce Tower to recognize the Indiana 250. The event will feature remarks from Indiana Commerce Secretary Brad Chambers, who made the list for the second time.

“Our 2023 Indiana 250 list is chock full of private- and public-sector leaders who are making big impacts in their communities, in our state and even in our nation,” said IBJ Media CEO Nate Feltman. “We chose these leaders because they are doing inspiring work, and we want to share their stories so others can be inspired, too.”

Title sponsors are CareSource, Ice Miller, and Pacers Sports and Entertainment. Premier sponsors are Bank of America and Indiana University, while Salesforce will serve as the host sponsor.

The program launched last year, with plans to update it annually. About two-thirds of people on this year’s list were also featured in 2022.

The Indiana 250 includes leaders at private and public companies, not-for-profits, government agencies, universities, law firms and community organizations. It focuses on people “making an impact through health care, law, philanthropy, not-for-profit leadership and the arts.”

You can find the full list here.