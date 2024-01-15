INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis Metropolitan police officer went the extra mile to make a special delivery last month.

On Dec. 15, 2023, Officer Anthony Johnson responded to a crash near the 6200 block of Allisonville Road. One of the injured parties was a DoorDash driver, who had to be taken to the hospital. She had yet to deliver her order to a customer.

The food could’ve easily gotten lost in the shuffle. Johnson, however, wanted to make sure it made it to the person who ordered it.

“That’s customer service,” Johnson said to colleagues in body camera footage. “That’s community policing.”

According to video released by IMPD, Johnson responded to the crash at 5:17 p.m. He made it to the delivery address around 6 p.m. and knocked on the door. He’d initially gone to the wrong place.

Once he found the right home, he informed the woman her driver had been involved in a crash and was unable to deliver the food. The woman’s first concern was for the delivery driver; Johnson told her the DoorDash driver had gone to the hospital complaining of chest and hand pain.

“I just wanted to make sure [the order] got to you,” Johnson said. “I had to wait for the wrecker to pick up the vehicles and stuff, so I was worried it was going to get cold.”

“It is such a smaller problem than a person going to the hospital with chest pains,” the woman said of the food’s temperature. “Thank you.”

“No problem,” Johnson replied. “You have a good night.”