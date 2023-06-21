GRANT COUNTY, Ind. – A stretch of I-69 will shut down Wednesday for emergency repairs.

The Indiana Department of Transportation said northbound I-69 will close for approximately twelve hours between mile marker 245 and mile marker 255.

The closure is for emergency asphalt restoration. It’s scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. The stretch of I-69 primarily runs through Grant County, although it also includes parts of Delaware County. It encompasses exits for Alexandria and Gas City.

Map from Indiana Department of Transportation

INDOT said traffic will be rerouted to State Road 28, State Road 3 and State Road 18.

INDOT urged drivers to watch for road crews and use extra caution in work zones.