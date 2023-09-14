FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana offers a variety of hunting opportunities throughout the state with maps to stake out where to hunt, but do Hoosiers know what’s available to hunt?

In the state of Indiana, a license is required for any hunting or fishing. The annual license and stamp privileges are valid from April 1 of the current year until March 31 of the following year. Licenses are required based on the weapon used in the hunt as well as what you may be hunting, with combination licenses also available.

Here’s what you can hunt in Indiana, with the proper licensing;

Deer

Furbearers, which include; beaver, coyote, gray fox, long-tailed weasel, mink, muskrat, opossum, raccoon, red fox, river otter, and striped skunk

Squirrels, which include; fox, gray, and American red squirrels.

Wild Turkeys

Migratory game birds, which include; ducks, mergansers, coots, geese, doves, woodcock, sora, and snipe

As for where to hunt in Indiana, the map below shows Hoosiers what spots are available to the public. Residents can also designate their land to be part of the Indiana Private Lands Access (IPLA) Program, which gives public access to private lands for hunters with proper licensing. All IPLA hunts are administered based on the reserved hunt draw program.

Indiana hunting map. Interactive maps can be found on Indiana’s DNR website.

For more information on licensing and sport, head to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources website.