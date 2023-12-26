INDIANAPOLIS — The Keystone Group, the developer of Eleven Park, confirmed that “fragments of human remains” were found during the construction of the future sports venue complex in downtown Indianapolis.

Eleven Park began construction in 2023 with plans on creating a 18-acre complex centered around a 20,000-seat multipurpose stadium that will serve as home field for the Indy Eleven USL Championship soccer team. Eleven Park will also include 600+ apartments, a music venue, retail and office space, green spaces and a public parking garage.

Keystone Group confirmed the “fragments of human remains” were found on the north end of the construction site. Eleven Park is being constructed on the site of the old Diamond Chain plant along the White River — just south of Victory Field.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources/Division of Historic Preservation and Archaeology worked in coordination with Keystone Group to isolate the areas of interest and are conducting a thorough analysis, according to Keystone Group.

The IDNR/DHPA is working to properly catalog and reintern the remains with “the utmost sensitivity,” Keystone said in their statement.

At one time, Greenlawn Cemetery occupied some of the land that Eleven Park currently is being constructed on. Greenlawn was the first public cemetery in Indianapolis and ran from the White River to Kentucky Avenue and north to around Gardner Lane.

The Indiana African American Genealogy Group states that Greenlawn, first called City Cemetery, is “believed to be the largest burial site of African Americans in the state.” The “colored section” of the cemetery was marked as being nearest to the White River, according to the IAAGG.

Keystone Group said the human remains were found on the north end of the construction site, however, potentially away from land once occupied by Greenlawn Cemetery. As seen below, much, if not all, of the Eleven Park site does overlap with Greenlawn Cemetery.

Eleven Park plans compared to Greenlaw Cemetery Map from 1898

Greenlawn officially closed in 1890 with many, but not all, of the buried relocated to other cemeteries. Those in the “colored section” remained mostly undisturbed with their plots paved over with concrete to support warehouses.

The Indiana African American Genealogy Group continues to work toward identifying African Americans buried in Greenlawn and locating living descendants.

A map on the IAAGG’s website details the different Greenlawn burial sections including the location of the African American section, located closest to the river similar in placement to the proposed parking garage for Eleven Park.

Keystone Group provided the following statement:

Keystone views these discoveries as an opportunity to correct past mishandlings by previous ownership and to respectfully relocate and honor what may be found. Keystone continues to work with community organizations who look to honor the memory of those who may have been buried at Greenlawn. These discussions are ongoing as the project progresses and an appropriate memorial will be included in project completion. Keystone Group