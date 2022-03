New federal data is showing how often furniture has fallen on people, including children.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, more than 22,5000 people had to go to the emergency room because of furniture and appliance tip overs in 2020. 8,900 of those patients were between the ages of 1 and 9.

Hear how a local doctor and an injury prevention specialist says you can avoid your child being hurt by tipping items.