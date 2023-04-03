INDIANAPOLIS – More than a dozen tornadoes hit central Indiana late Friday into early Saturday, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

The severe weather is blamed for at least five deaths in Indiana. The storms flattened homes and businesses, brought down trees and power lines and left debris scattered across several communities around the state.

Some of the hardest-hit areas included Sullivan County, Johnson County and Owen County.

Many Hoosiers have been asking how they can help. Below is a list of some of the places accepting donations for tornado aid.

American Red Cross

Indiana wasn’t the only state hit by severe weather last week. The American Red Cross is providing aid in multiple communities across the country.

The group is providing essentials like food, water and shelter. Volunteers are also helping families replace things like medications, eyeglasses or critical medical equipment (such as canes and wheelchairs) that may have been lost during the storms.

The organization said financial donations are the best and quickest way to provide help. It is not accepting donations of food, clothing or household items.

You can donate here.

Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is coordinating response efforts in several areas, including Sullivan, Johnson and Lake counties. Teams are providing immediate needs like food, water and emotional/spiritual care.

The group is focused on providing on-the-ground help. Efforts include mobile kitchens to provide food and hydration to displaced residents, emergency responders and utility workers.

To support disaster relief efforts across the state, people can call 1-800-SAL-ARMY or make a secure donation at the Salvation Army website; the group said 100% of donations will go directly to help those affected by the storms.

Kroger

Kroger sent a donation of water and food to the New Whiteland Fire Department to help victims and first responders.

The grocery chain also began collecting money from Kroger shoppers who’d like to help the local recovery effort.

According to a Kroger spokesman, cashiers can ring a “disaster relief” key at checkout where customers can specify an amount to be donated. This is separate from the “round-up” option Kroger offers for hunger relief.