BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – It’s coming a little later than originally expected, but Bloomington’s Raising Cane’s is set to open next week.

And you could win a year of free food!

The restaurant, originally scheduled for an Aug. 23 opening, will instead debut on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Located at 422 E. Kirkwood Ave. near Indiana University, it’s Bloomington’s first Raising Cane’s.

The restaurant will hold a grand opening celebration at 9 a.m. on Sept. 7 with members of the IU community and the Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce. The event will feature a deejay and the IU cheerleaders.

Raising Cane’s is holding a “Lucky 20” drawing in which 20 customers will win free Raising Cane’s for a year. Entries will be accepted between 7:30 a.m. and 8 :30 a.m. Winners must be present to claim their prize.

In addition, the first 100 dine-in customers will receive commemorative t-shirts and have the opportunity to sign a special bicycle helmet that will go on display.

Those who can’t attend on Sept. 7 will have the chance to get a branded swag bag on Tuesday, Sept. 8 starting at 10 a.m.

The restaurant will be open Sunday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to midnight and Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 a.m.

Raising Cane’s announced “big plans” for Indiana in July, when it revealed restaurants were coming to Avon, Noblesville, Muncie and Merrillville in the near future.

The chicken chain currently has Indiana locations in Mishawaka and West Lafayette.

Raising Cane’s is known for a limited menu featuring chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast and coleslaw. Its roots trace back to 1996 in New Orleans.