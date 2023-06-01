INDIANAPOLIS – On Wednesday night, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a debt ceiling and budget cuts bill to avoid a default.

The measure, approved in a 314-117 bipartisan vote, now heads to the Senate. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy brokered the deal with the deadline for passage quickly approaching.

Of Indiana’s nine House representatives, seven voted in favor of the bill. One voted against it, while another didn’t vote.

Here’s how Indiana’s lawmakers voted on the Fiscal Responsibility Act:

Jim Baird (R, District 4): Yes

Jim Banks (R, District 3): Didn’t vote

Larry Bucshon (R, District 8): Yes

Andre Carson (D, District 7): Yes

Erin Houchin (R, District 9): Yes

Frank Mrvan (D, District 1): Yes

Greg Pence (R, District 6): Yes

Victoria Spartz (R, District 5): No

Rudy Yakym (R, District 3): Yes

Senate passage could come by the end of the week.