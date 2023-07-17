As we reach the mid-summer point, there’s a critical need for donated blood.
Anne-Marie Williams is with the United Way of Northwest Indiana and she joined the WGN News to discuss ways to help.
More information at Red Cross.org
by: Ben Bradley, Dina Bair
