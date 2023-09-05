CONNERSVILLE, Ind. – When officers arrived, they found Kilo and Rosco locked inside a cage, struggling in the heat.

Now, police in Connersville want to know who left them there.

According to the Connersville Police Department, officers were dispatched Monday to the 1000 block of W. 18 Street. They were directed to a cage with a tarp over it.

Inside, police found two dogs, both “hot and lethargic due to the heat and lack of air flow.” They’d used the bathroom inside the cage.

Photo via Connersville Police Department

Police found a bag of dog food, a small amount of water and a note for whoever found the dogs to “surrender” them. The Fayette County Animal Shelter came to retrieve the dogs. Despite being overcapacity, the shelter still recovers abandoned animals, police said.

The police department posted photos of the dogs in hopes of finding out who abandoned them.

“We intend to investigate and present criminal charges against the owners who neglected their obligation and left these animals in very dangerous conditions,” the department wrote in a Facebook post. “Neglect of a Vertebrate Animal could be up to a Level 6 Felony in Indiana.”

Anyone with information about Kilo and Rosco should contact K9 Ofc. Brennan Watson at 765-825-2111 between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The department urged anyone looking for a pet companion—dogs and cats specifically—to visit the animal shelter and consider adopting one of the several pets being housed.