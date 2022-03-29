COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Hope woman will serve five years behind bars after admitting to police that she had taken a 67-year-old man into her care in order to collect his disability payments, failing to provide the man medical care or medication which ultimately led to his death.

Teresa Wade, 57, pleaded guilty on Oct. 11, 2021, to neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 3 felony. She was sentenced on March 24. After her time spent at the Indiana Department of Corrections, Wade is ordered to spend two years on probation.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, deputies began investigating the case in to Wade in late December 2018 after the man in her care arrived at Columbus Regional Hospital.

Wade had been appointed by a judge to care for William Ward, 67, of Columbus after he had suffered a stroke. Wade moved Ward into her small home to stay with her and her husband. Police said during the investigation Wade admitted to taking advantage of the fact that she was the payee for Ward’s disability payments.

Police found that Wade failed to care for Ward by not taking him to his medical appointments and not filling or administering his medications. Ward had been admitted to the hospital due to being extremely malnourished, police said.

According to authorities, Ward suffered severe bedsores which ultimately led to his death due to infection inside his body and in his bones.

After Wade’s arrest, police found that Wade had previously spent time behind bars for an unrelated neglect case.