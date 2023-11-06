NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Hootie & the Blowfish only wanna be with you…. and perhaps 10,000 others at the Ruoff Music Center in the summer of ’24.

The ’90s revival continues next summer in Noblesville as Darius Rucker joins his Blowfish bandmates once again in a reunion tour that plans a stop at the Ruoff Music Center on June 8, 2024, as part of the Coors Light Concert Series.

Hootie & the Blowfish rose to fame in the mid-90s with their debut album Cracked Rear View which remains one of the best selling albums of all time and featured hit singles “Only Wanna Be With You,” “Let Her Cry,” and “Hold My Hand.”

Hootie & the Blowfish went on hiatus in 2008 with singer Darius Rucker pursuing a country music career where he became the first black artist to reach number one on the Hot Country Songs chart.

Rucker rejoined his old Blowfish bandmates Mark Bryan, Dean Felber and Jim “Soni” Sonefeld and began touring again as Hootie & the Blowfish in 2019.

Joining Hootie & the Blowfish at the Ruoff Music Center on June 8, 2024, will be Collective Soul and Edwin McCain. Tickets for the show go on sale on Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

Presale access is avaiable beginning Nov. 7 on Hootie.com.