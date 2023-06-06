FISHERS, Ind. — Tuesday could be a great day for one lucky teacher in Central Indiana along with others who win the smaller prizes. IKEA Fishers is celebrating teachers with their own appreciation event and a $1,000 IKEA gift card sweepstakes.

Any teacher that visits Tuesday, June 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and shows their teacher IDs or proof of educator status including a homeschool certification letter will be able to join in the fun.

The first 150 educators to show their credentials will be able to receive a free IKEA gift card with amounts ranging from $5 to $100. Teachers will be able to enjoy classroom inspiration activities including a self-led scavenger hunt and desk organization workshop. Teachers will also receive one free cinnamon bun and one free coffee from the IKEA Fishers Bistro or Swedish Restaurant.

“We appreciate our local teachers and all that they do!” said IKEA Fishers Loyalty Manager, Monique Edwards. “We are excited to have our teachers in store to celebrate them, and help them get their classrooms ready for the upcoming school year.”

File — Teacher and Student (IKEA Fishers)

Of course the grand prize is the chance at the one thousand dollar gift card to help refresh your classroom.

To learn more about the $1,000 IKEA Fishers Teacher Appreciation gift card sweepstakes click here.