INDIANAPOLIS — The Hoosier Lottery announced it will honor all willing ticket claims for the $20 Golden Jackpot Fast Play after completing its investigation into the issues that arose during the March 20 launch of the new game.

According to the Hoosier Lottery, players of the Golden Jackpot Fast Play had difficulty confirming their winning tickets soon after the game’s launch last week. An investigation into the issue was begun immediately by lottery officials, the Hoosier Lottery stated.

Starting March 28, those who experienced issues confirming their winning ticket can complete the following processes:

If the player has a physical ticket

Fill out a claim form at HoosierLottery.com

Provide copy of valid Government Issued Photo ID

Present ticket at Lottery Prize Payment Centers or mail to: Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment, 1302 N. Meridian Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46202.

The Hoosier Lottery said there will be a process to review tickets submitted and players will not leave with a check. If the ticket and claim form are found to be valid, a check with the winnings will be mailed to the player in the coming days.

If the player no longer has ticket

Fill out an affidavit form at HoosierLottery.com

Provide a copy of valid Government Issued Photo ID

Mail affidavit to: Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment, 1302 N. Meridian Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46202.

The Hoosier Lottery said the submitted affidavit will be processed 180 days after the March 20 date the ticket was issued, which is Sept. 16, 2022. If the player’s claim is determined to be valid, a check will be mailed to the player.

“Throughout this investigation, it has been our main goal to identify the specific issue and provide a reasonable remedy for our loyal players. We believe strongly in providing fun and entertaining games for our players. In this circumstance, the execution of the game did not rise to the high expectations we set for the Hoosier Lottery.” Hoosier Lottery Executive Director Sarah M. Taylor