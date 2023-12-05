INDIANAPOLIS — As Hoosiers deck those halls, trim those trees and raise their cups of holiday cheer, the Hoosier Lottery is giving Indiana residents the chance to win some money in a festive way this holiday season.

According to the Hoosier Lottery’s website, five scratch-offs were recently introduced and can win Hoosiers up to $30,000 in prizes. The scratch-offs start at $1 and include:

$1 Festive $50 — one entry into the 2nd Chance promotion

$2 Holiday Jingle — two entries into the 2nd Chance promotion

$3 Very Merry Crossword — three entries into the 2nd Chance promotion

$5 Holiday Wishes — five entries into the 2nd Chance promotion

$10 Holiday Cash Blowout — 10 entries into the 2nd Chance promotion

The website said that the scratch-offs are eligible for the 2nd Chance promotion, giving members of the myLottery program the chance to win up to $10,000. The dollar amount on each ticket gets a person the same amount of entries into the 2nd Chance promotion.

Members of the myLottery program also have access to Hoosier Lottery’s Holiday Game Night. The website said that the free digital gaming experience gives members the chance to have access to the following holiday-themed digital activities:

Chainsaw Chisel —Wield a chainsaw to carve an ice sculpture

Jolly Jogger — Guide a jogger safely through their holiday run, avoiding wintry obstacles along the way.

Share the Fun — Use Share the Fun to send friends a Holiday Game Night invitation.

Players will be entered into a prize pack drawing valued at $250 for playing, the website said.

The Hoosier Lottery also has the Holiday Happy Hour promotion featured on its mobile application. The website said that myLottery members who are logged on to the app can participate for a chance to win a free $1 scratch-off coupon.

Officials said Holiday Happy Hour will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. every Friday through Dec. 22. When the Holiday Happy Hour starts, a notification will be sent to a person’s device. Individuals can click on the “Happy Hour In-Progress” message to see if they have won a scratch-off.

For more information about the myLottery program, and to download the mobile application, visit the Hoosier Lottery website.