SANTA CLAUS, Ind. – Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari has done it again.

President & CEO Matt Eckert announced on Facebook the park won another Golden Ticket for Best Water Park Ride at the Golden Ticket Awards at Dollywood.

Eckert said all three of the park’s water coasters finished in the top five in the world.

The Mammoth took home first place while Wildebeest finished second and Cheetah Chase was fifth. This is Mammoth’s first top prize after Wildebeest dominated the category for more than a decade.

“Not bad for a “small park” in Santa Claus, Indiana,” Eckert said.