It’s no secret that Hoosiers love Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari.

As it turns out, the rest of the country does, too.

U.S. News & World Report ranked the Indiana theme park as one of the 17 best in the U.S., putting it alongside attractions like Disney World, SeaWorld, Universal Studios and Cedar Point.

The publication lauded the Santa Claus, Indiana, theme park for offering “family fun for thrifty travelers.” Admission includes the amusement park and the water park, along with complimentary soft drinks, sunscreen, Wi-Fi and onsite parking.

From U.S. News & World Report:

Famous rides include the Thunderbird steel roller coaster, which propels riders from zero to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, as well as the Cheetah Chase water coaster, which sends families on a wet and wild ride filled with a water-powered launch.

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari is open from May through mid-September, with a daily operating schedule in June and July. The park notes it has shorter wait times (and lower ticket prices) on operating days in May, most of June, September and October when compared to July or August.

Weekdays are the optimal days to visit, with Tuesdays through Thursdays “a bit slower” than Mondays and Fridays. Weekends are the parks’ busiest times, with Saturday drawing the biggest crowds.