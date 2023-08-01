HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Holiday World announced a new attraction Tuesday called “Good Gravy.”

The family coaster will open to the public in May of 2024 at Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari, located in the Thanksgiving section of the park. The coaster is a family boomerang, the first of its kind to open in North America, and cost approximately $10 million.

Guests will board a train shaped like a gravy boat, be pulled backwards uphill and then be sent flying forwards through the station hitting a maximum speed of 37 miles per hour, before flying up a 77-foot-tall spike and repeating the journey backwards. The ride will include many Thanksgiving themes including a giant cranberry jelly can, a 20-foot-tall whisk, and an 18-foot-tall rolling pin.

The ride has a 38-inch height requirement, so children approximately 3 years old can ride along with the whole family.

“We put the Guest experience at the center of this design,” said fourth-generation owner Lauren Crosby. “We took every detail seriously. We added stroller parking, and a play area for kids who aren’t quite big enough to ride yet, and benches with shade for the family members who prefer to watch. The best detail is that the queue building is air-conditioned, and themed elaborately to Thanksgiving at Grandma’s house.”

Construction has already begun on the station and ride footers, and the track will arrive in early November. Holiday World and Good Gravy! will open to Season Passholders May 4 & 5, of 2024 and will open to the public on May 11, 2024. Season passes for next year are on sale now, and children born in 2019 & 2020 qualify for a free Pre-K Season Pass.

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari will end daily operations on Aug. 6, and will be open weekends through the end of October, including Labor Day. Kid’s World, an event with special entertainment, food and activities geared toward kids, begins Aug. 19 and ends Sept. 16. Splashin’ Safari is open to the public through Sept. 16. Happy Halloween Weekends will begin Sept. 23.