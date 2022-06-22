INDIANAPOLIS – No date has yet been announced for a special session that could put more money in Hoosiers’ pockets.

But Gov. Eric Holcomb “still has intentions” to call a special session soon, according to his press secretary.

Earlier this month, Holcomb unveiled a plan to return $1 billion from the state reserves to Hoosier taxpayers. As a result, taxpayers would receive about $225 each while couples who filed jointly would receive $450.

The money is due to high-than-expected revenue performance during the fiscal year. When combined with the Automatic Taxpayer Refund (ATR), individual taxpayers would end up getting a total of about $350 while couples would receive $700.

While most of the money would be distributed via direct deposit, some Hoosiers would received a check in the mail.

Holcomb said he planned to call a special session before the end of June. A date has not yet been announced as the end of the month approaches.

At least one lawmaker is asking the governor and his fellow legislators to expand the scope of the next round of payments.

State Rep. Gregory W. Porter, Democrat who represents District 96 in Indianapolis, believes residents on Social Security should also receive the payments, including those who are retired, disabled or on Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

Porter wrote a letter to the governor as well as House Speaker Todd Huston and Senate President Pro Tempore to point out that all Hoosiers are feeling the pinch because of inflation and rising gas prices.

“Every Hoosier, regardless of tax status, is paying sales tax and feeling the brunt of heightened prices at the grocery store and gas pump right now,” Porter said. “By agreeing to return for a special session to give Hoosiers their money back, we’ve already acknowledged this. So let’s make good on that by including residents on disability, Social Security and SSI on this $225 payment.”

Porter said retired and disabled Hoosiers shouldn’t have to worry about making ends meet.